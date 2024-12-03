The picture features Usha Vance’s extended Indian family with 21 relatives in traditional Indian attire.

A photo of US Vice President-elect JD Vance with his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance’s Indian family at a Thanksgiving dinner has gone viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the undated photo, Vance is seen standing in the left corner with his son on his shoulders, while Usha is in the right corner in the back with their daughter.

The picture features Usha Vance’s extended Indian family with 21 relatives in traditional Indian attire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The photo, shared by Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani on social media platform X, on December 2 has garnered more than 12,400 views.

She captioned it as saying: “JD Vance at Thanksgiving. Reminds me of the big fat Indian wedding."

Livemint could not verify the authenticity of the photo. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asha Jadeja’s post also attracted reactions from all quarters, with people appreciating the Republican Senator from Ohio's efforts to adopt the Indian culture.

“JD got a sense of real family," a user said.

“Lots of respect to Vance here for spending time with his wife’s fully Indian family. It can be hard for an outsider to adapt to Indian culture, especially with the older generation. Seems like they had a great time," another user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If the right is racist, explain this thanksgiving family picture of JD Vance?" wrote another user.

In the past, JD Vance had been criticised for defending racist comments and jokes. Earlier, he sparked controversy after he shared a bizarre post that showed him as “Trump’s wife" in a reimagined version of Norman Rockwell’s famous “Freedom From Want" painting.

In November, after Donald Trump and JD Vance won the 2024 US presidential elections, there was euphoria in Andhra Pradesh’s Vadluru, the ancestral village of Vance's wife, Usha. Vadluru is about 3 km from Tanuku, a town in the West Godavari district where Usha's family once lived. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}