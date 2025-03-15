An appeals court lifted a block on executive orders to end government support for diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes, marking a win for the Donald Trump administration, according to a report by AP.

A three-judge panel on the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals permitted enforcement of the orders amid cases challenging them. The panel halted the order from US District Judge Adam Abelson in Baltimore.

Concerns over Trump's order Two judges on the panel raised concerns over First Amendment rights if the anti-DEI policy is implemented but stated that blocking the entire order went too far.

“My vote should not be understood as agreement with the orders’ attack on efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the report quoted Judge Pamela Harris.

Among the three judges on the panel, two members were appointed by President Barack Obama, while Trump appointed the third.

Abelson stated that the order violated free speech rights and was unconstitutionally vague as there was no specific definition of DEI.

Trump's crackdown on DEI programmes On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order asking federal agencies to cancel all “equity-related” grants or contracts. He then signed another order seeking federal contractors to certify they would not promote DEI.

Groups against Trump's order Trump faced legal difficulties after Baltimore and other groups sued the order, stating that it was an unconstitutional overreach of presidential authority. Other groups that raised concerns over Trump's order are the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education, the American Association of University Professors, and Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.

However, the Justice Department clarified that the President was targeting DEI programmes violating federal civil rights laws.

Abelson, nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, said that Trump's order discourages businesses, organisations and public entities from supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Controversy over DEI programmes DEI programmes have faced backlash from Republicans as they favour merit-based hiring and opportunities for white people.