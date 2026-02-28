‘I would have tuned him in, if I had known’: Bill Clinton after Oversight Committee testimony on Jeffrey Epstein ties

Former US President Bill Clinton, who on Friday testified before the House Oversight Committee regarding his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has maintained that he has committed no crime and that he was unaware of his criminal activities.

In a video message posted on social media, after his nearly six-hour-long closed-door testimony, Clinton reiterated his stance before the House Oversight Committee.

'Want closure for victims' According to Clinton, who became the first sitting or former president to testify before members of Congress in over 40 years, he did it because “no one is above the law and wanted to help Epstein’s victims to bring some closure.”

'Ended before crimes came to light' On his relationship with Epstein, Clinton acknowledged that he had known the disgraced financier for a long time, but insisted that he was not part of the latter’s criminal activities.

“My brief acquaintance with Epstein ended years before his crimes came to light. And though I have never witnessed during our limited interactions any indications of what was truly going on, I offered the little I do know in the hope that it would help prevent anything like this from happening ever again,” Clinton said.

'Hillary had nothing to do' The former US President also accused the Republicans of dragging his wife, Hillary Clinton, into the controversy, even though she had nothing to do with Epstein.

“Republicans made Hillary testify yesterday, and she had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. She has no memory of ever even meeting him. She neither travelled with him nor visited any of his properties. So whether ten people or 10,000 were subpoenaed, including her, was simply not right,” he said.

‘Saw nothing, did nothing wrong’ The 79-year-old, who has been seen in several photographs with Epstein in the recently released US Department of Justice (DOJ) documents, said none of them showed any criminal acts.

“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” he said.

Recalling his own childhood, growing up in a household witnessing domestic violence, Clinton said, he would have alerted authorities if he had known about Epstein’s abuses.

“As someone who grew up in a home with domestic violence, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing, I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not the sweetheart deal he got,” he said.

According to Clinton, Epstein had managed to hide his criminal activities from everyone for a long time and added that their association had ended long before his 2008 guilty plea.

No allegations against Clinton Though he has been photographed several times with Epstein and has flown on his private jet on multiple occasions, Clinton has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing or sexual misconduct in the DOJ documents.

None of the Epstein victims has also accused Clinton of any wrongdoing, and the only mention was made by one of the accusers, Johanna Sjoberg, who claimed to have heard Epstein saying "Clinton likes them young."