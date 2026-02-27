Bill Clinton in Epstein testimony says he ‘did nothing wrong’, saw no signs of abuse: ‘Would have turned him in myself’

Former US President Bill Clinton delivered an opening statement before the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on February 27, 2026, addressing questions related to his past association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The remarks emphasized Clinton’s denial of any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Advertisement

“I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong” Addressing allegations tied to decades-old photographs and flight logs, Clinton firmly denied any awareness of Epstein’s criminal activity.

“I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do,” he said. “I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.”

Clinton said that had he known of any misconduct, he would have severed ties immediately and supported legal action.

“No one is above the law” Clinton began by framing his appearance as a matter of civic duty.

Advertisement

“America was built upon the idea that no person is above the law, even Presidents — especially Presidents,” he said, calling for a return to civil political discourse and urging lawmakers to prioritize “truth and justice” over partisan conflict.

He said he was appearing voluntarily to help move the country “away from the brink” and toward constructive engagement.

Support for victims Clinton said his second reason for testifying was to acknowledge the victims of Epstein’s crimes.

“The girls and women whose lives Jeffrey Epstein destroyed deserve not only justice, but healing,” he stated.

While acknowledging a “brief acquaintance” with Epstein years before the financier’s crimes became public, Clinton insisted he had no knowledge of any wrongdoing during their interactions and had ceased contact well before Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea.

Advertisement

Also Read | Epstein files put spotlight on Bill Clinton: What the DOJ records reveal

Defense of Hillary Clinton In a personal moment during his remarks, Clinton criticized the committee for requiring his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to appear.

“She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing,” he said, adding that she had no recollection of meeting Epstein, never traveled with him, and never visited his properties.

He called the subpoena “simply not right.”

Memory gaps and oath under scrutiny Clinton acknowledged that he might frequently respond with “I don’t recall” during questioning, citing the passage of time.

“This was all a long time ago,” he said, adding that he would not speculate or guess while under oath.

He concluded by telling lawmakers he was prepared to answer questions “consistent with the facts as I know them — the legitimate, the logical, and even the outlandish.”

Advertisement