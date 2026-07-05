Bill Clinton, Obama, Mamdani slam Trump admin policies over immigration, Iran war in a message on 250th anniversary

As Americans gathered across the country to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday on the Fourth of July, former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George Bush shared their messages to the country while simultaneously taking a veiled dig at incumbent President Donald Trump and his administration.

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ABC News reported on Saturday (local time) that one of the sharpest critiques came from Clinton, a Democrat, who slammed "the people in charge," referencing the current administration.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Bill Clinton criticize about the Trump administration during the Fourth of July message? ⌵ Bill Clinton criticized the Trump administration's policies on immigration and its handling of the Iran war, calling attention to the division and threats to democracy in the country. 2 Why did former Presidents emphasize the theme of democracy in their messages? ⌵ Former Presidents emphasized the theme of democracy to highlight the ongoing challenges and the need for accountability, shared values, and active participation in civic life to ensure a robust democratic society. 3 How did Barack Obama contribute to the discussions on America's future during the anniversary celebrations? ⌵ Barack Obama contributed by stating that America is a 'constant work in progress' and shared a video that emphasizes the importance of values and principles that support democracy. 4 What was George Bush's message about American citizenship in relation to Trump's policies? ⌵ George Bush urged Americans to be active citizens rather than spectators, reinforcing the idea that participation in democracy is essential for self-correction and addressing dissatisfaction with the current administration's direction. 5 What actions did New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani take regarding the Trump administration's policies? ⌵ Zohran Mamdani rebuked the Trump administration's policies and commented on the negative influence of ultra-rich individuals on democracy, expressing concern over economic inequality and the impact on society.

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Former Presidents slam Trump in Fourth of July message In a statement released on Saturday, Clinton said, "Today, we celebrate this milestone amid another period of deep division, renewed questions about America’s future and role in the world, and serious threats to our own institutions and to our democracy itself." Further, he called out the Trump administration's policies on immigration and its handling of the Iran war.

He added, "There is still nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what’s right with America. We see it in the people lining up to vote, no matter how hard some may try to prevent them."

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Clinton noted that one of the important lessons from the last 250 years is that the US continues to work towards being a more perfect union.

Obama, a Democrat, seemingly echoed Clinton's message and said, "America is a constant work in progress." He also shared a video of his remarks at the opening of his presidential library, which, according to him, represents the country's values.

Obama further said, "It's why the exhibits here focus not just on policies, but on the shared values that make democracy possible, a belief in the intrinsic dignity and worth of all people and that no one is above the law or beneath its protection." He added, "A belief in checks and balances in our government and an accountability that comes with an independent judiciary and a robust free press … a belief in the peaceful transfer of power after the people have spoken in fair and free elections."

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George Bush, in a message posted on social media, said, "The next 250 years require Americans to be citizens, not spectators." The former Republican President, in an interview with NBC, reminded Americans that if they are not happy with the direction the country is heading, they can vote, adding that democracy is "self-correcting."

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He said, "The beauty about democracy ... is that it's self-correcting, and if you don't like what's going on, vote, and that's how America heals itself."

Democrats rebuke Trump's policies Earlier on Friday, in an address at New York City Hall, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also rebuked the US President's policies and slammed the influence of ultra-rich Americans such as Elon Musk, The Washington Post reported.

Mamdani said, "We see the wealthiest country in the history of the world, one where children go to sleep hungry while the world’s first trillionaire hungers for more." He further said, "We see monopolies that dominate every industry and oligarchs who buy elections. We see masked agents terrorizing our streets, eating food cooked by our undocumented neighbors before spiriting them away in unmarked vans."

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Another Democrat, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, also slammed the policies of the Trump administration. Slamming Trump, he said, "I don’t think it is patriotic to whitewash our history the way Donald Trump does, or to rip away people’s individual liberties and freedoms the way Donald Trump routinely does."

He accused the US President of politicising the national celebrations and refused to send a delegation to the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. Shapiro cited the $700,000 cost of participating in what he called "Trump’s fair," and added that patriotism does not belong to the president.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.