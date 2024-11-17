Bill Clinton’s top 12 golden rules of politics – Practical, witty, and eye-opening

  • Bill Clinton’s upcoming book Citizen: My Life After the White House provides an intimate look at his life post-politics and shares his “Rules of Politics.”

Ravi Hari
Updated17 Nov 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Bill Clinton introduces his 'Rules of Politics', a set of practical lessons. (AP file Photo)
Bill Clinton introduces his ’Rules of Politics’, a set of practical lessons. (AP file Photo)(AP)

Former US President Bill Clinton’s latest book, Citizen: My Life After the White House, offers an in-depth, first-person account of his life since leaving office in 2001. Set to be released on November 19, published by Alfred A. Knopf, the memoir captures his transition from politics after nearly three decades in public service, including eight years as the 42nd president of the United States.

In an excerpt shared by People on Friday from his upcoming memoir, Citizen: My Life After the White House, former President Bill Clinton reveals his “Clinton’s Rules of Politics.”

Describing these guidelines as tools he has relied on for decades, Clinton notes they are intended to “explain, enlighten, and add levity to political conversations.”

Bill Clinton’s rules of politics

Former US President Bill Clinton, in his upcoming memoir Citizen: My Life After the White House, shares his “Rules of Politics,” a collection of insights he’s relied on for decades. These include practical and witty lessons such as:

  • Never tell anyone to go to hell unless you can make them go.
  • Take criticism seriously, but not personally.
  • Everyone is for change in general but against it in particular.

Also Read | ‘I’m still younger than Donald Trump,’ Bill Clinton
  • Never drink in public — you might act like yourself.
  • Don’t give up on people — there’s almost always still a person down there somewhere.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsBill Clinton’s top 12 golden rules of politics – Practical, witty, and eye-opening

