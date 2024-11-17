Former US President Bill Clinton’s latest book, Citizen: My Life After the White House, offers an in-depth, first-person account of his life since leaving office in 2001. Set to be released on November 19, published by Alfred A. Knopf, the memoir captures his transition from politics after nearly three decades in public service, including eight years as the 42nd president of the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an excerpt shared by People on Friday from his upcoming memoir, Citizen: My Life After the White House, former President Bill Clinton reveals his “Clinton’s Rules of Politics."

Describing these guidelines as tools he has relied on for decades, Clinton notes they are intended to “explain, enlighten, and add levity to political conversations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Never tell anyone to go to hell unless you can make them go.

Take criticism seriously, but not personally.

Everyone is for change in general but against it in particular.