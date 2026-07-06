Bill Clinton warns of threats to US democracy in fiery America at 250 statement

Former US President Bill Clinton used the occasion of America's 250th Independence Day to deliver a sweeping defence of US democracy while sharply criticizing President Donald Trump's administration, accusing it of undermining constitutional institutions, civil liberties and the rule of law.

In a July 4 statement titled "America at 250 and the State of the Country," Clinton reflected on the nation's founding ideals before warning that the United States is facing one of its most serious tests in modern history.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Bill Clinton warn about in his statement for America's 250th Independence Day? ⌵ Bill Clinton warned of significant threats to US democracy, criticizing the Trump administration for undermining constitutional institutions, civil liberties, and the rule of law. 2 Why did Bill Clinton describe the Declaration of Independence as a 'radical experiment'? ⌵ Clinton described the Declaration of Independence as a 'radical experiment' because it established a nation rooted in equality and representative government, highlighting the ongoing struggle to expand rights and opportunities in the US. 3 How did Clinton criticize Trump's leadership regarding governmental power? ⌵ Clinton accused Trump's administration of weakening democratic institutions, abusing executive power, and using the government to target political opponents and settle personal scores. 4 Should Americans be concerned about attempts to rewrite history according to Clinton? ⌵ Yes, Clinton expressed concerns that attempts to rewrite history and downplay America's past mistakes threaten to ignore crucial lessons and undermine the integrity of education. 5 What message of hope did Clinton convey despite his criticisms of the government? ⌵ Clinton conveyed a message of hope by urging Americans to remain engaged in civic life and emphasizing that there is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by its positive attributes and the citizen's commitment to building a 'more perfect union.'

Celebrating 250 years of democracy Clinton described the Declaration of Independence as a "radical experiment" that established a nation rooted in equality and representative government.

He said that despite numerous challenges throughout its history, the United States had continued to expand rights and opportunities.

"Our government of, by, and for the people has become the longest-lasting continuous democracy in the history of the world," Clinton said.

Quoting former President Abraham Lincoln, Clinton said America's journey had been "piled high with difficulty" but argued that the country had generally moved toward "widening the circle of opportunity, deepening the meaning of freedom, and strengthening the bonds of our community."

Clinton attacks Trump's leadership The former Democratic president then launched an attack on the current administration, alleging that it had weakened democratic institutions and abused executive power.

He accused those "in charge" of deploying masked federal agents to detain people in American communities, waging what he called an "unconstitutional war" without clear objectives, and weaponising government to target political opponents.

"They have weaponized government to settle personal scores, prosecute enemies, stamp out free speech, and made the federal government a new profit center for themselves and their allies," Clinton said.

He also criticised what he described as economic policies favouring wealthy Americans, saying the administration's "New Deal is socialism for the super-rich."

Warns against rewriting history Clinton also accused the administration of attempting to rewrite American history by downplaying the nation's past mistakes and restricting books that address those issues.

"They also want to rewrite history to ignore and outright deny our past flaws while banning books that say otherwise from our libraries," he said.

He further claimed military leaders were being selected based on political loyalty rather than professional ability.

Calls for unity and democratic participation Despite his criticism, Clinton struck an optimistic tone in the latter half of his statement, arguing that the United States had repeatedly overcome periods of national division.

He pointed to key moments in American history—including the Civil War, the civil rights movement and economic reforms—as examples of the country choosing inclusion over division.

"Our Founders were wise when they gave us our mission to form a more perfect union," Clinton said. "They knew America would never be perfect but could always be better."

'Nothing wrong with America' Clinton concluded by urging Americans to remain engaged in civic life and continue working to strengthen democracy.

"There is still nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what's right with America," he said.

He praised Americans who vote, volunteer, donate to charity and serve their communities, while also recognising immigrants for contributing their talents and ambitions to the country.