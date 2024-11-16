Bill Clinton wishes ‘he’d never met Epstein’; excerpts from memoir reveal he ‘had no inkling of the crimes…’

Former US President Bill Clinton's excerpts from his memoir “Citizen: My Life After the White House,” reveals that he ‘wished’ he ‘had never met’ the late disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The book is scheduled to come out next week.

“I had always thought Epstein was odd but had no inkling of the crimes he was committing,” Clinton has written in his book, reported The US Sun.

Bill Clinton has also mentioned that he ‘wished, he had never met’ Jeffrey Epstein. “He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island,” reads Clinton's excerpts.

What is the Jeffrey Epstein scandal In 2009, Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty and was convicted by a Florida state court on charges of procuring a minor for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute. The conviction followed a highly controversial plea deal that allowed Epstein to serve just 13 months in custody, during which he was granted extensive work release privileges. The deal was widely criticized for being unusually lenient, especially given the serious nature of the charges and Epstein's wealth and influence.

‘Not spoken in over a decade…’ Bill Clinton became embroiled in the Epstein scandal after it was revealed that he had flown on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet to Africa in 2002 for a trip to discuss AIDS policy.

The ex-POTUS has however claimed in his memoir that he had not spoken to Epstein in a long time. “He’s (Clinton) not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida,” The US Sun reported, highlighting a 2019 statement mentioned in Clinton's memoir.

