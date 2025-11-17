Bill Clinton's team dismisses Trump’s Epstein probe push as ‘noise’

Former US President Bill Clinton’s spokesperson, Angel Ureña, rejected the renewed scrutiny sparked by recently released Epstein emails.

“These emails prove Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing,” Ureña wrote on X. “The rest is noise meant to distract from election losses, backfiring shutdowns, and who knows what else.”

In a social media post, Trump accused Democrats of using Epstein “to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures.”

“Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island,’” Trump wrote, adding that he would direct Attorney General Pam Bondi to “determine what was going on with them, and him.”

Scrutiny turns back toward Trump Trump’s call for investigations came as questions resurfaced about his own relationship with Epstein. Newly released congressional documents — roughly 20,000 pages — include emails. Democrats quickly seized on the claims, saying the disclosures raise fresh concerns.

The White House dismissed the emails as a “selective leak” meant to smear the President. Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and insists he “never went to the island,” referring to Epstein’s properties in the Caribbean.

Congress pushes for full release of Epstein files The release of the documents coincided with the swearing-in of new Arizona Democrat Adelita Grijalva, who immediately signed a petition to force a vote on whether the Justice Department should release all remaining Epstein files. The House will vote this week.

Amid rising pressure from within his own party, Trump abruptly reversed his months-long opposition to releasing the documents.

“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on,” he posted on Sunday. “The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!”

DOJ to probe Democrats' ties Trump's request The Justice Department confirmed last week it would investigate alleged ties between Epstein and several prominent Democrats after Trump’s request.

Bondi said the department “will pursue this with urgency and integrity.”

Trump reiterated that he cut ties with Epstein nearly two decades ago and knew nothing of his crimes. Still, the revived debate has reignited conspiracy theories intensified pressure on the White House.

Epstein case continues to shadow Washington Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring minors for prostitution and was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges when he died in a New York jail in 2019, a death ruled a suicide.