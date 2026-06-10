‘Grave error judgment’: Bill Gates on meeting Jeffrey Epstein as he appears before House Committee

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Wednesday that he "never victimized anyone" while responding to questions from US lawmakers regarding his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to AFP, he called his meeting with Epstein “a grave error in judgement”, noting, “if the time I spent with Epstein lent him any credibility, I am deeply sorry”.

Advertisement

In prepared testimony submitted to a closed-door hearing and later published on his personal website, Gates stated, "I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct. I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone."

Gates, one of the world's wealthiest individuals and a prominent philanthropist, appeared before the House Oversight Committee for a recorded interview focused on his connections to Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges involving underage girls.

The House committee invited Gates to testify after documents released by the Justice Department prompted renewed scrutiny of his interactions with Epstein. A number of other prominent figures have also appeared before the panel, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Advertisement

Among the documents reviewed was a draft email from 2013 in which Epstein appeared to imply that he had assisted Gates in dealing with issues related to extramarital relationships, including obtaining antibiotics following a sexually transmitted infection.

Gates has dismissed the email as fabricated and denied the claims.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Gates informed staff at his foundation that he had affairs with two Russian women, but he denied ever spending time with Epstein's victims.

During Wednesday's hearing, Gates said he first met Epstein in 2011, three years after the financier pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting a minor for prostitution. He also mentioned Epstein had presented himself as someone capable of raising billions of dollars for global health initiatives through wealthy individuals for whom he handled tax and estate planning services.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X