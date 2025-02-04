Bill Gates reveals relationship with Paula Hurd: ‘I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend’

Bill Gates, the billionaire philanthropist, has shared details about his relationship with girlfriend Paula Hurd during a recent appearance on the Today show. Gates, 69, expressed his happiness, saying, "I’m lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula," adding, "We’re having fun, going to the Olympics, and lots of great things."

The couple's relationship first made headlines in 2023, following the death of Paula Hurd’s husband, former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, in 2019, and two years after Gates’ divorce from ex-wife Melinda French Gates.

Gates reflected on his past marriage, describing the split as “the mistake I most regret,” in an interview with The Times of London, days before his latest revelations.

Gates and French Gates, who share three children—Rory (25), Phoebe (22), and Jennifer (28)—as well as two grandchildren, Leila and Mia, continue to co-parent while remaining involved in philanthropy.

Paula Hurd, a University of Texas graduate with a degree in business administration, is also a philanthropist, developer, and event organiser. She is a mother of two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly.

In his memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, Gates acknowledged Hurd’s support during the writing process, thanking her along with other close friends for their feedback.

Gates’ open discussion about his new relationship marks a personal milestone for the renowned tech mogul, who continues to balance his personal life with his ongoing philanthropic work.

Bill Gates calls divorce from Melinda his greatest regret Bill Gates in a recent interview with The Times of London, opened up about his divorce from Melinda Gates, calling it “the mistake I most regret.” The Microsoft co-founder acknowledged the heartache caused by the separation but expressed optimism about his current outlook. “I’m more cheerful now,” he said, reflecting on his emotional recovery.

The couple, who married in 1994, separated in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Gates, describing the shared experiences of their union, said, “There is a certain wonderfulness to spending your entire adult life with one person.” He recalled their early days at Microsoft, stating, “She saw me through a lot,” and spoke about raising their children and working together on their foundation.

Despite the painful separation, Gates emphasised their continued commitment to family. “Melinda and I still see each other — we have three kids and two grandchildren,” he said, adding, “The kids are doing well. They have good values.” However, he admitted the divorce was tough, describing it as “miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years.”

