Bill, Hillary Clinton refuse to testify in Epstein investigation; Republicans move toward contempt proceedings

Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have said they will refuse to comply with a congressional subpoena seeking their testimony in an investigation linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a letter released on social media on Tuesday (January 13), the Clintons described the subpoena issued by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee as “legally invalid” and accused lawmakers of pursuing a process “literally designed to result in our imprisonment.”

Comer moves toward contempt proceedings House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said the panel will begin contempt of Congress proceedings against Bill Clinton next week after the former president failed to appear for a scheduled deposition on Tuesday.

“We’re not accusing President Clinton of wrongdoing,” Comer said. “But Congress has questions, and no one is above the law.”

Comer added that the committee would move forward with contempt action unless Clinton agrees to testify before lawmakers.

Hillary Clinton also named Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee who lost to President Donald Trump, is also covered by the subpoena and has joined her husband in refusing to comply.

The Clintons argue that the committee failed to follow the legal procedures required to compel testimony, rendering the subpoena unenforceable.

Epstein files and DOJ disclosures The standoff comes as the Justice Department continues releasing batches of documents tied to Epstein under a law enacted last year. Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges of trafficking underage girls.

Some of the released materials include photographs of Bill Clinton. His representatives have repeatedly denied that he had any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Clinton spokesman Angel Urena accused the White House of attempting to deflect attention, saying the controversy “isn’t about Bill Clinton.”

“The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton,” Urena said. “This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever.”

“So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn’t about Bill Clinton,” he added. “Never has, never will be.”