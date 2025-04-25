Billie launches NYC ad campaign ‘scratch and sniff’, asks you to stop and smell armpits on streets

Billie is elevating outdoor advertising with a bold new twist—introducing a scratch-and-sniff experience focussed on the armpit. Passersby can get a whiff of Billie’s popular All Day Deodorant in its newest tropical scent, “Coco Villa" near Penn Station in New York City.
Beauty brand fans can check out a set of three armpit-themed posters, designed to be scratched and sniffed to release the “Coco Villa” scent. This new version of Billie’s bestselling deodorant features a sweet, vibrant blend of coconut and vanilla notes.
This aluminum-free solid deodorant boasts a lightweight, dermatologist-tested formula that glides on clear, leaving no streaks or stains on your clothes. With this campaign, Billie underscores its dedication to clean ingredients while bringing a playful twist to body care.
“Coco Villa” retails for $9 USD and is available on the brand’s website.
