Calling Tesla CEO Elon Musk a “d***”, US Senator Tina Smith on Sunday lashed out at Musk's asking US federal employees to justify their work or lose their jobs.

Musk -- the world's richest person and Trump's biggest donor -- has led the effort to fire swaths of the government workforce.

In a post on X, Smith wrote, “This is the ultimate dick boss move from Musk - except he isn’t even the boss, he’s just a dick.” She further added, "I bet a lot of people have had an experience like this with a bad boss - there’s an email in your inbox on Saturday night saying, “Prove to me your worthiness by Monday or else.”

I’m on the side of the workers, not the billionaire asshole bosses, Smith noted.

Replying to this, Musk asked Smith, “What did you do last week?”

What did Elon Musk say to Federal workers? Elon Musk, the billionaire advisor to Donald Trump, stated on Saturday that all US federal employees must justify their work or risk losing their jobs. This comment came shortly after US President Trump encouraged Musk to be "more aggressive" in cutting government spending. Musk, who is the world's richest person and Trump's largest donor, has been leading efforts to reduce the size of the government workforce.

According to a copy of the email provided to AFP, federal workers were asked to submit "approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week."

The email came from the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM), with the subject line "What did you do last week?". The deadline to reply was 11:59 pm Monday, though the message did not say failure to do so would lead to termination, AFP reported.

"All federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," Musk wrote.

Trump's ‘Aggressive Approach’ Earlier Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Musk was “doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive.”

"Remember, we have a country to save," the Republican leader added.

Trump has appointed tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) advisory body, giving him the responsibility of reducing public spending and addressing waste and corruption.

In the latest cuts announced on Friday, the US Defense Department will reduce its civilian workforce by at least five percent, starting next week. Additionally, the Trump administration has already begun firing many federal workers who are on probationary status.