Birthday celebration turns ugly in Georgia: 12 people injured in mass shooting in a park; details

At least 12 people sustained injuries after two groups of people shot at each other during a birthday party at a city park in Georgia, a sheriff said on Sunday (local time).

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said during a news conference that the shootout took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Carolyn Crayton Park in Macon, about 85 miles southeast of Atlanta, AP reported.

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Here's what we know According to Davis, after a group of young people was kicked out of a home rented to celebrate a woman's 18th birthday, they went to the park, after which another group showed up, and a confrontation occurred.

The sheriff added, "Both groups exchanged words, brandished firearms, and then began firing at each other." According to the report, investigators are yet to determine how the two groups were related and the motive behind the shootout.

Officials responded to the shootout and learnt that the victims were moved to a nearby hospital in personal vehicles. Those injured included a 19-year-old male, four 18-year-old males, five 17-year-old males, and two 18-year-old females, who were being treated for injuries. While two were in critical condition, the others were said to be stable.

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CBS News, citing Davis, reported that the group included several students from Central High School and Northeast High School. All the victims were part of the party, with the sheriff stating that he "can't remember the last time we've had this many people shot at one time."

Davis said, "There’s no indication that any of these individuals who were injured at this time participated in the gunfire." He added, "There’s going to be some heavy police presence in some places coming up over the next few days as we make some arrests in this."

Surveillance footage from the park revealed an eruption of gunfire that lasted for 30 seconds as people tried to flee the area.

While no arrests have been made so far, the sheriff said that investigators had identified several persons of interest. Deputies seized four vehicles used to transport victims to the hospital, along with three vehicles that had been left at the park. Investigators also spoke with 10 witnesses.

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According to CBS News, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reportedly assisting in the probe because so many people are involved. Still, Davis said all the evidence so far suggests the incident is local.

Another shooting reported in Detroit Meanwhile, authorities in Detroit were investigating a separate shooting incident that occurred around the same time. At least three people were killed, and four others were injured after an argument turned ugly and led to gunfire at an after-hours strip club on Sunday morning.

In a news conference, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison told reporters that police responded to the 7:21 am shooting on what was largely a residential street, where three men were found fatally shot.

(with AP inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.