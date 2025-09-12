Bizarre! US Republican senator claims China used electromagnetic weapon to 'melt Indian soldiers' at Galwan valley

US Republican Senator from Tennessee – Bill Hagerty – made a bizarre claim alleging that China deployed the weapon during a border dispute with India five years ago, reported Hindustan Times.

Bill Hagerty stated that 'China used an electromagnetic weapon to literally melt Indian soldiers', and alleged China deployed the weapon during a border dispute with India five years ago.

He also suggested the incident may have been linked to the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, though he stopped short of directly naming it.

“China and India have a long history of grievances and distrust. Barely five years ago, China and India were fighting over a disputed border, and China used an electromagnetic weapon to literally melt Indian soldiers,” HT quoted the senator as claiming.

Bill Hagerty's claims arrived two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had also remarked that the US had “lost India to darkest China,” before backtracking and calling New Delhi an important partner.

In his remarks, Hagerty was trying to highlight how international relations change from time to time.

Following the hike in US tariffs by Trump administration, both India and China have been trying to rebuild ties. In August, Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on goods from India, including a 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian oil.

About Galwan incident: In May 2020, a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) took place due to which India-China relationship plunged to its lowest point in six decades with a military stand-off.

This was the first deadly clash between the two sides on the disputed border in 45 years, dealing a severe blow to bilateral ties.