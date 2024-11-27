Bizarre video: Donald Trump’s ‘million-dollar’ hair offer to Black girl sparks outrage: ‘Slavemaster talk,’ say users

In the viral video, Donald Trump, while driving a buggy at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, approaches a Black girl and comments on her curly brown hair.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 05:36 PM IST
A video grab of US president-elect Donald Trump. Photo: X
A video grab of US president-elect Donald Trump. Photo: X

US President-elect Donald Trump is facing backlash after he offered to buy hair of a young Black girl for "millions."

In the now-viral bizarre video, Trump, while driving a buggy at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, approached a Black girl and commented on her curly brown hair.

He said: “Oh, I love that girl... I love that hair. I want her hair!”

The president-elect told the Black girl he wanted to "buy" her hair for "millions".

Also Read | Elon Musk warns Donald Trump administration: ‘America is speeding towards…’

“Can I buy your hair?" Trump asked. "I’ll pay you millions for that."

The girl responded by saying, "I voted for you."

“I voted for you too,” Trump replied.

In the video, the MAGA supremo Trump is seen wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap and a matching red jacket.

The 78-year-old Republican also asked the young Black girl to join him on his golf cart for a photo.

WATCH VIDEO

 

The viral video has sparked outrage on social media. It attracted several comments from users on social media platform X.

Also Read | Donald Trump vows to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian, Mexican imports

A user on X wrote: "Slavemaster talk."

"He doesn't understand how buying black girls may be a bad look because in his circles, buying black women is the norm," another user said.

"Hey Trump, even you can’t just buy Black children," a third user wrote.

“This is so creepy and weird. A grown man yells out that he wants buy a young girl’s hair. That’s weird, joking or not," a user said.

Meanwhile, Special Counsel Jack Smith moved on Monday to drop two criminal cases against Donald Trump, citing the legal immunity granted to sitting presidents.

Also Read | Donald Trump Jr. takes central role in shaping father Trump’s Cabinet

The cases involved allegations that Trump retained classified documents and attempted to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The decision was driven by longstanding Justice Department policy, which bars criminal prosecution of a sitting president.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Bizarre video: Donald Trump's 'million-dollar' hair offer to Black girl sparks outrage: 'Slavemaster talk,' say users

