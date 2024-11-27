In the viral video, Donald Trump, while driving a buggy at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, approaches a Black girl and comments on her curly brown hair.

US President-elect Donald Trump is facing backlash after he offered to buy hair of a young Black girl for "millions."

In the now-viral bizarre video, Trump, while driving a buggy at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, approached a Black girl and commented on her curly brown hair.

He said: "Oh, I love that girl... I love that hair. I want her hair!"

The president-elect told the Black girl he wanted to "buy" her hair for "millions".

“Can I buy your hair?" Trump asked. "I’ll pay you millions for that."

The girl responded by saying, "I voted for you."

“I voted for you too," Trump replied.

In the video, the MAGA supremo Trump is seen wearing a red “Make America Great Again" cap and a matching red jacket.

The 78-year-old Republican also asked the young Black girl to join him on his golf cart for a photo.

WATCH VIDEO

The viral video has sparked outrage on social media. It attracted several comments from users on social media platform X.

A user on X wrote: "Slavemaster talk."

"He doesn't understand how buying black girls may be a bad look because in his circles, buying black women is the norm," another user said.

"Hey Trump, even you can’t just buy Black children," a third user wrote.

"This is so creepy and weird. A grown man yells out that he wants buy a young girl's hair. That's weird, joking or not," a user said.

