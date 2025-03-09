‘Bizzare’ strategy: Michael Sheen writes off £1 million-worth of debts using £100,000 after Tata Steel job cuts

Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has reportedly written off £1 million-worth ( ₹11.2 crore) of people's debts, using £100,000 ( ₹1 crore)of his own money. According to BBC, Sheen started a debt acquisition company to help 900 people in south Wales.

Notably, the people of Port Talbot were majorly affected when Tata Steels closed last remaining blast furnace in September last year. The closure of Port Talbot's last blast furnace had marked the end of traditional steelmaking in south Wales.

As a result, Tata Steel announced that 2,800 jobs were going to be cut which created uncertainty and stress for many families.

Sheen, who has starred in films such as Frost/Nixon and The Damned, reportedly said he did not have £100,000 to "throw around" and therefore wanted the project to be "effective".

The information was documented in a new Channel 4 show called Michael Sheen's Secret Million Pound Giveaway, due to air next week.

He did not know the identity of people's debts he paid off, he only knew where they lived and the kind of debt it was. Sheen added: “I would never know who they are – I still don't know who they are.”

What motivated Sheen to pay off 'strangers' debt'? According to BBC, Sheen was motivated after an encounter with a woman in a Port Talbot cafe who shared the story of "steelworkers in tears" losing their jobs.

In 2021, Sheen declared himself a "not-for-profit" actor. He pledged to use all the money he earns for good causes. The 56-year-old also sold his houses to make sure the 2019 Homeless World Cup went ahead in Cardiff.

How exactly the system of debts works? The actor, who appears on the One Show, explained how exactly the system of debts work. "It sees people's debts get put into a bundle, with a debt-buying company then able to buy those bundles at a lower price," BBC reported.

"Despite the money being owed by people remaining the same, the companies that own the debt can then sell them for less and less money. Sheen said he was able to set up a debt acquisition company with £100,000 of his own money to buy £1m worth of debt because it had come down in value," the report added.

