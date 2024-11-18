Black boxer Jon Jones’ ‘Trump Dance’ video goes viral: ‘It is now cool to openly show support’

After defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, Jon Jones celebrated with a viral dance referencing Donald Trump. Gad Saad remarked on the cultural significance of this moment, indicating a shift towards openly supporting Trump

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published18 Nov 2024, 03:19 PM IST
Swaying hands in motion to perform the YMCA dance, showing a thumbs up to President-elect Donald Trump — that is how Black boxer Jon Jones celebrated his latest UFC win. A video of the celebration has gone viral on social media.

A popular Canadian professor, Gad Saad, took to X to share Jon Jones performing the ‘Trump dance’ shortly after his win, which has already garnered 1.3 million views on the social media platform.

“The Donald Trump viral dance might seem like a minor issue. It's NOT. It captures a shift in the zeitgeist. It is now cool to openly show support for Trump, for common sense, for reality. The degenerate left (including most academics) have had a complete stronghold on all institutions that shape culture. It will take a generation to eradicate the parasitic ideas and the suicidal empathy but this is a good first step," Saad captioned Jon Jones' video.

The Black boxer's victory dance in the boxing ring came after he defended his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309, held in New York City on Sunday, November 17.

Donald Trump's YMCA dance

Released in 1978, “YMCA” quickly became a disco anthem in the US, capturing the essence of the era with its infectious rhythm and iconic status.

Reportedly, Trump started using “YMCA” at his rallies after recovering from Covid-19, viewing it as a way to inject energy and optimism into his events. The song's upbeat vibe resonated with his supporters, particularly during anti-lockdown protests in Michigan. There, it was played over loudspeakers as militia members gathered at the Michigan State Capitol to protest Covid-19 restrictions.

Jon Jones' UFC win

Jon Jones's victory marks his return to the octagon after a hiatus since March 2023, during which he underwent surgery for a pectoral injury. The injury led to the postponement of his highly anticipated matchup against Miocic, originally scheduled for UFC 295.

After the fight, Jones praised Miocic's resilience and skill, acknowledging the challenges Miocic presented. “He's really, really good,” Jones said of his opponent. “He's really tough. He's really durable. I hit him with some pretty decent shots, and he just kept coming forward,” Jones said according toreports.

 

18 Nov 2024, 03:19 PM IST
