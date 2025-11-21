Black Friday arrives early on Amazon with major discounts on top tech: 5 Best deals

Amazon has kicked off its Black Friday savings well ahead of schedule, signalling an early start to one of the year’s biggest shopping events. While plenty of listings promise major price cuts, only a select few truly deliver solid value. With that in mind, we have rounded up the five gadget and electronics deals that genuinely stand out.

If you are hoping to secure strong discounts without waiting for the Thanksgiving rush, this early wave of offers is a smart place to start.

Madden NFL 26 - PlayStation 5 It is priced at $29.99. EA Sports Madden NFL 26 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 features gameplay powered by years of real NFL data, delivering more accurate coaching decisions, true-to-life quarterback mechanics, and high-energy on-field action. Each match presents a fresh competitive scenario that adapts to your play style, pushing you to refine your strategy as you work toward building your legacy as an NFL legend.

EA SPORTS FC 26 - PlayStation 5 The game is available at $29.99. EA Sports FC 26 Standard Edition includes the full game and offers an updated football experience shaped by community feedback. Players get access to an overhauled gameplay system, expanded control options, and match flow improvements. Manager Career introduces new Manager Live Challenges for a more dynamic season structure. Football Ultimate Team features Tournaments, Live Events, and updated modes in Rivals and Champs.

Black Friday deals have gone live. Check the best five here.

Xbox Wireless Controller Ice Breaker Special Edition It is available at $59.99. The Xbox Breaker Special Edition controller features an Ice Breaker design with a mix of iced and frosted blue tones. It includes textured triggers and rubberized back grips for steadier control. The controller supports Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, allowing quick pairing and switching between Xbox consoles, PC, and cloud enabled devices. A dedicated Share button lets users capture and share screenshots or recordings, while the Xbox Accessories app provides options for custom button mapping.

Turtle Beach headset This product is selling at $149.99. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 Wireless Multiplatform Amplified Gaming Headset in Cobalt delivers a premium audio experience across Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PS5, PC, and mobile devices. It features a CrossPlay dual transmitter system that supports simultaneous low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 connections, allowing audio mixing from multiple sources. The headset is equipped with powerful 60 mm Eclipse dual drivers that produce immersive spatial sound, paired with built-in EQ presets and advanced Superhuman Hearing for competitive clarity. Designed for long sessions, the headset offers up to 80 hours of battery life with quick charging, plus memory foam cushions that use glasses-friendly technology for added comfort.

