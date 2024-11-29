Black Friday 2024 has arrived, bringing some of the year's best deals across a wide range of products at stores throughout the United States. From tech gadgets and appliances to fashion and home décor, shoppers can take advantage of incredible discounts from top retailers like Amazon, Apple, Macy’s, Walmart, Wayfair, Target, and more. Whether you're looking for the latest tech, home essentials, or holiday gifts, this year’s Black Friday deals are designed to give you everything you need at unbeatable prices.

Here’s a look at the best offers to shop right now and make the most of this major shopping event.

Target Target's Black Friday Deals include up to 40% off women’s clothing, up to 50% off toys, and up to 50% off on kitchenware, vacuums, and floor care items. This retailer offers savings across a wide array of categories, perfect for all types of shoppers.

Walmart Walmart’s Flash Deals feature discounts that rival Amazon’s, especially on vacuums, kitchen appliances, bedding, and clothing. With Black Friday deals officially underway, shoppers can expect significant savings on popular products.

Wayfair Wayfair’s Black Friday sale offers up to 70% off on furniture, bedding, and major appliances, making it a top destination for home décor shoppers looking to furnish or refresh their living spaces.

Zappos Footwear shoppers can take advantage of great savings at Zappos, with discounts on popular brands like Hoka, Reebok, and Columbia, as well as on clothing and accessories from brands such as Michael Kors.

Amazon Amazon is offering savings of up to 75% on a wide variety of items, including bedding, kitchenware, clothing, tech gadgets, and beauty products. With new deals popping up frequently, Amazon continues to be a major player for bargain hunters this Black Friday.

Best Buy Best Buy is drawing shoppers in with huge discounts on appliances, TVs, laptops, headphones, and tablets. The retailer is also featuring doorbusters every Friday, with select limited-time offers designed to give shoppers an early start on their Black Friday shopping.

The Home Depot Offering up to 40% off on appliances, tools, furniture, and more, The Home Depot’s Black Friday sale is ideal for shoppers looking to upgrade their homes. There are discounts on both big-ticket items and smaller essentials, making it a go-to destination for home improvement enthusiasts.

Lowe’s Lowe’s Black Friday Buildup sale is offering big savings for those preparing for weekend projects. Customers can find deep discounts on tools, appliances, and other home improvement products.

Macy’s Macy’s is offering a "Parade of Deals," with discounts of 40%-60% on fashionable clothing, home goods, and other big-brand items. Shoppers can take advantage of these limited-time specials during the Black Friday event.

Nordstrom Nordstrom's Limited-Time Sale brings discounts of up to 70% off, with thousands of big-ticket items marked down. This sale includes markdowns on clothing, accessories, and top-selling products.

REI For outdoor enthusiasts, REI is offering up to 50% off on clothing, footwear, REI Co-Op gear, and hiking products. The retailer’s deals cater to those preparing for their next outdoor adventure.

Sephora Sephora’s Black Friday deals include significant savings on its house brand and well-known beauty labels like Kiehl’s, Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier, and others. Fans of beauty products can score discounts on their favorite cosmetics and skincare items.

With discounts across almost every product category, Black Friday 2024 offers something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for home goods, tech, or fashion, these retailers are making it easier than ever to grab the best deals of the year.