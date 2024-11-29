Black Friday (November 29) is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the Thanksgiving weekend, with 72% of shoppers—an estimated 131.7 million people—planning to visit stores or shop online, according to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) survey conducted with Prosper Insights & Analytics. Of these, two-thirds (65%) are expected to head to physical stores, underscoring the enduring appeal of in-person shopping. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cyber Monday a strong second Cyber Monday follows as the second most popular shopping day, with 72.3 million shoppers (39%) planning to take advantage of the deals.

Thanksgiving weekend shopping trends Overall, the NRF projects a record-breaking 183.4 million shoppers will participate in the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, surpassing last year’s 182 million. Shoppers are drawn by unbeatable deals, cited by 57% of respondents as their primary reason to shop over the five-day period. Others shop due to tradition (28%) or see Thanksgiving weekend as the kickoff to their holiday shopping (24%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Retailers poised to meet demand “Even though holiday shopping continues to pull forward, some of the busiest shopping days of the year are during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend," NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen said. “Consumers are prioritizing gift-giving for the most important people in their lives, and retailers are prepared to help customers find everything on their shopping lists at great prices throughout the season."

Younger shoppers leading the charge The NRF notes that younger shoppers aged 18-24 are the most enthusiastic participants, with 89% planning to shop over the weekend. For many, shopping isn’t just about deals—it’s a social activity shared with friends and family, which appeals to 20% of this group.