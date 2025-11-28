Black Friday store timings: Season's biggest sale begins; check when Target, Costco, Walmart will open and close

Black Friday sale: In the recent years, Black Friday has become one of the biggest events in the e-commerce industry. Black Friday, which is observed on the day after Thanksgiving, marks the official start of the holiday shopping season that continues up till Christmas and New Year.

However, in the recent times, retailers spend weeks running discounts and flooding customers' phones with offer notifications and emails, with all the sales culminating to Black Friday.

While the trends in sales have been shifting, the best offers are to this date can be grabbed from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. That holds especially true for big ticket items including electronic goods, as well as seasonal merchandise and the latest trendy products.

US retailers generate 20% of their annual sales in November and December, according to a report by Bloomberg.

This year, companies are competing for an increasingly price-sensitive and anxious consumer. While people are still willing to spend — particularly those in the top 10% of earners — they’re being picky about where they put their dollars. Some shoppers say they’re planning on taking advantage of Black Friday sales not to splurge, but to stock up on essentials, the Bloomberg report said.

Best Buy – Store opens on Black Friday at 6 am; store closes at 10 pm

Costco – Store opens on Black Friday at 9 am; store closes at its regular closing time

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Store opens on Black Friday at 6 am; store closes at 10 pm (hours may vary by location)

Home Depot – Store opens on Black Friday at 6 am; store closes at its regular closing time

JCPenney – Store opens on Black Friday at 5 am; store closes at its regular closing time

Kohl’s – Store opens on Black Friday at 5 am; store closes at its regular closing time

Lowe’s – Store opens on Black Friday at 6 am; store closes at its regular closing time

