Black Sabbath, the Legendary heavy metal band, has confirmed the date and details of their final-ever live performance, set to take place on July 5 at Villa Park in their hometown of Birmingham, England.

The band’s classic line-up, comprising frontman Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward, will reunite for the first time in two decades for this historic performance.

The announcement was made at the home of Aston Villa by Tony Iommi and Sharon Osbourne, the manager and wife of Ozzy Osbourne.

A historic return to Birmingham In a statement, Ozzy Osbourne expressed his deep connection to his hometown: “It’s my time to go Back To The Beginning… time for me to give back to the place where I was born. How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love? Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

The performance will see Black Sabbath return to their roots in the city that birthed them, with their most iconic lineup playing together once again.

Star-studded support acts The event, titled ‘Back To The Beginning,’ promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, featuring a host of heavy metal and rock legends as support acts. Among the confirmed performers are Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Alice in Chains, Billy Corgan from The Smashing Pumpkins, Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit, Jonathan Davis from Korn, Slash, Tom Morello, Mike Bordin from Faith No More, and recent Grammy winner Gojira.

Tom Morello’s role as Music Director The final show will be directed by former Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who has been named the music director for the event. Morello expressed his excitement, calling it “the greatest heavy metal show ever.”

“I’m honored to serve as the music director for such an iconic and historic event,” Morello said. “It’s going to be a night like no other in the world of rock and metal.”

Charity donations Profits from the show will benefit several charitable organizations, including Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn’s Children’s Hospice. The charitable aspect of the event was emphasized, with organizers noting that proceeds would be shared between these important causes.

