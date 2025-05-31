Black spot near Elon Musk's eye raises speculations amid reports of drug use, Tesla CEO says ‘I wasn’t…’

A black spot near Tesla CEO Elon Musk's right eye which was spotted during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Friday, raised speculations amid reports of drug use during Trump campaign.

An explosive New York Times report claim that Elon Musk was using drugs more heavily than previously known while on the campaign trail to help elect Donald Trump president.

The chief executive officer of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX traveled with a medication box that held about 20 pills and was taking so much ketamine that it was affecting his bladder, according to the report.

“Elon Musk eye got black spot ..looking infected or something…,” said an X user sharing a photo.

Responding to a question about what happened to his eye, Musk claimed that his 5-year-old son had punched him while playing.

"I wasn’t anywhere near France. I was just horsing around with little X and I said punch me in the face, and he did.

Meanwhile, Trump said that he did not notice that ‘black spot.’

"That was X that did that? ...X could do it. If you knew X."

Giving a farewell to Musk, who is leaving the Trump administration after spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Trump said that Musk has done a fantastic job.

Following Musk's remark, one of the X user asked if Elon Musk lied about little X hitting him.

However, another was said that she got a black eye playing with her son when he was about the age of little X.

"It does happen, doesn’t have to be a hard hit, just the right spot will do it.”

Meanwhile, wishing Elon Musk well on his last official day at the White House, Trump said that that Musk is not really leaving and will be back often.

Musk, who wore all black including a T-shirt that said “The Dogefather,” stated that his departure from the White House does not mark the end of DOGE and that much of his cost-cutting team will remain in place and he will continue to give advice to President Donald Trump.