Manhattan shooter identified as Shane Tamura; had gun permit revoked in 2022 – Who was he?

New York news: The gunman responsible for the deadly shooting at the Midtown Manhattan skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue has been identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Las Vegas.

Advertisement

NYC Shooting: Who Was Shane Tamura? Shane Tamura, armed with a rifle and wearing a bullet-resistant vest, opened fire inside the Manhattan Midtown skyscraper housing the NFL headquarters and major financial firms including Blackstone, killing multiple victims including a police officer before taking his own life on the 33rd floor.

Authorities confirmed that Shane Tamura’s firearm permit had been revoked in 2022. The incident ended after police contained the situation, with the shooter neutralised by his self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Advertisement

According to a video shared on X, Shane Tamura was a football player for Granada Hills Football Team. An old video of the same has resurfaced on X – take a look:

Shane Tamura was seen entering the New York skyscraper, that houses the NFL headquarters and offices of several major financial firms, including hedge fund giant Blackstone.

Advertisement

Shane Tamura was seen entering the New York skyscraper, that houses the NFL headquarters and offices of several major financial firms, including hedge fund giant Blackstone.

Shane Tamura has been ‘neutralised’ according to New York Police Commissioner.

There has been no clarification on the motive of Shane Tamura for the New York City shooting at Blackstone headquarters.

"Five people, including a New York Police Department officer, were killed in today's shooting in Midtown Manhattan," a law enforcement source told broadcaster CNN, adding the suspected gunman died from what is believed to be a "self-inflicted injury."

Advertisement

Gunman Kills Several People, Himself at Blackstone’s NYC Tower An armed shooter attacked 345 Park Ave. in Manhattan, the tower housing Blackstone Inc.’s global headquarters and the National Football League among others, killing at least five people, according to a city official.

The gunman was found dead on the 33rd floor. Blackstone occupies that floor, Bloomberg cited multiple people who’ve worked for the firm. Its staff on the 32nd floor pushed furniture in front of doors to barricade themselves in during the attack, employees said.

The incident set off a chaotic scene in Midtown Manhattan, with scores of police cars cordoning off the area and a helicopter overhead. A man had been seen entering the skyscraper with a bulletproof vest and an assault rifle, according to the New York Post.

Advertisement

Officials advised people to avoid the area, warning of police activity, road closures and traffic delays near Park Avenue and 53rd Street, according to an alert sent through the city’s emergency notification system.

“Please take proper safety precautions if you are in vicinity and do not go outside if you are near Park Avenue and East 51st Street,” Mayor Eric Adams posted on X.

Blackstone offices were evacuated, according to an official on the scene. A company representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The firm is the world’s largest alternative asset manager and employed almost 5,000 people at the end of last year.