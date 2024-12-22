Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni controversy: ‘It Ends With Us’ actor and director Justin Baldoni is no longer a client of WME. The talent agency dropped Justin Baldoni after his co-star in the movie, Blake Lively, made explosive sexual harassment accusations against him and a subsequent effort to “destroy" her reputation in a legal complaint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blake Likely, in a lawsuit, has accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the movie. While Justin Baldoni has been dropped by WME, the agency continues to represent Blake Lively.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE AGAINST JUSTIN BALDONI The lawsuit, filed by 37-year-old Blake Lively, outlines multiple claims about Justin Baldoni's alleged behaviour during production. Apart from Justin Baldoni, some other prominent names have cropped up in the actor's complaint.

In her complaint, Blake Lively detailed incidents involving “inappropriate comments about her weight," “discussions of sexual topics," and references to Baldoni's “pornography addiction".

Blake Lively also alleged that Justin Baldoni showed her explicit images.

According to reports, Blake Lively had demanded certain boundaries to be met including "no more showing nude videos or images to Blake," "no more adding sex scenes outside the approved script," and "no further comments about Blake's late father."

According to TMZ, Sony Pictures, the film's distributor, approved Blake Lively's requests. However, she alleges in the lawsuit that Justin Baldoni later began a "social manipulation" campaign to damage her reputation.

ABOUT THE FILM “It Ends With Us," an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel, was released in August, exceeding box office expectations with a $50 million debut. But the movie's release was shrouded by speculation over discord between the lead pair.

Justin Baldoni took a backseat in promoting the film while Blake Lively took centerstage along with husband Ryan Reynolds, who was on the press circuit for "Deadpool & Wolverine" at the same time.