Blake Lively has garnered support from her former Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars following her legal action against It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, who starred with Lively in the 2005 film, have issued a joint statement offering their "solidarity" in her fight against the alleged campaign to destroy her reputation.

Joint statement from Ferrera, Tamblyn, and Bledel The statement was shared on social media by Ferrera and Tamblyn on Sunday. In it, the trio expressed their disapproval of the alleged efforts to discredit Lively after she filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department on Friday. Lively's legal filing accuses Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, of waging a smear campaign against her and claims that Baldoni sexually harassed her, allegations that Baldoni has denied through his legal team.

"Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice," the statement reads.

Criticism of exploiting domestic violence stories The co-stars further criticized the exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence Lively, calling it "astounding hypocrisy." They expressed shock that even someone as accomplished and well-resourced as Lively could face retaliation for simply asking for a safe working environment.

"We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment," the statement continued. The group also praised Lively for her "courage to stand up for herself" in the face of adversity.

This show of support from her former co-stars highlights the growing public attention on the legal battle and the ongoing controversy surrounding Lively's accusations against Baldoni.

Blake Lively receives support from co-star and author Blake Lively has continued to receive an outpouring of support from her co-stars and colleagues amid her legal battle with It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. On Monday (December 23), Lively's co-star Brandon Sklenar took to social media to urge his followers to read Lively's complaint, which was published by the New York Times. In an Instagram story, Sklenar wrote, "For the love of God, read this," linking directly to the article and tagging Lively with a heart emoji.

In addition to her co-stars, the author of It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover, also offered her support. Hoover shared a heartfelt message on Instagram over the weekend, praising Lively for her honesty, kindness, and patience throughout their collaboration. "Blake Lively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patient since the day we met… Never change. Never wilt," Hoover wrote.

These expressions of solidarity come after Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni of creating a hostile work environment during the filming of It Ends With Us. Lively’s complaint also alleges sexual harassment and a campaign to damage her public image post-filming—allegations which Baldoni’s legal team has denied.