Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against her former "It Ends with Us" costar and director, Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and a campaign to harm her reputation, TMZ reported on Saturday (December 21). The suit details demands raised during filming, such as removing explicit content from the script and halting inappropriate discussions. Lively also accuses Baldoni of engaging in "social manipulation" to damage her public image post-filming. Baldoni's legal team denies the allegations, calling them false and claiming Lively was difficult to work with on set.

Lively claims hostile work environment Lively, according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, alleges that the work environment during filming became so hostile that an urgent meeting was convened to address the issues, with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, among those in attendance.

Demands made during meeting: No nudity, pornography discussions, or inappropriate remarks Lively's lawsuit details several demands raised during the meeting, including prohibiting the display of nude videos or images of women, halting discussions of Baldoni's alleged past "pornography addiction," and stopping sexual discussions and inappropriate comments about Lively's personal life, including her weight and her late father.

Lively requests removal of explicit content from script Further, the lawsuit states that Lively requested that no additional sex scenes or explicit content be added to the script, including "oral sex or on-camera climaxing" that was not part of the approved script.

Blake Lively accuses Baldoni of “social manipulation" campaign Lively, according to TMZ, accuses Baldoni of engaging in a "social manipulation" campaign to "destroy" her public image after filming ended. The suit claims the campaign caused harm to her career and caused her family "severe emotional distress".