‘Blew up the whole place’: Donald Trump reveals inside details of the daring mission to rescue captured F-15 pilots

United States President Donald Trump has revealed details of a high-risk rescue mission to recover two pilots of an F-15 fighter jet shot down by Iran in mountainous terrain. Trump said that the US military personnel involved in the rescue mission of F-15 pilots faced gunfire at very close range during the rescue mission in Iran.

Trump told reporters at a White House press briefing that 170 aircraft were used in the operation to recover the first crew member and another 155 in the second rescue mission. “The second rescue mission involved four bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refueling tankers, 13 rescue aircraft and more. We were bringing them all over and a lot of it was subterfuge,” he said.

The US President added that two transport planes got stuck in sand and had to be blown up to avoid capture by Tehran military.

“The US military personnel faced gunfire at a very close range during rescue in Iran,” he said, adding that the military “blew up the whole place”.

Citing “national security”, Donald Trump also threatened to jail the journalist who first reported on rescue operation of airman in Iran. He also demanded that the journalist who first reported it to reveal their source.

“The person that did the story will go to jail if he doesn't say, and that doesn't last long,” Trump said, without revealing the name of the reporter or the news organisation. But he did call the person a “a sick person.”

Trump, however, said the leak on the US rescue mission tipped off the Iranians, endangering the officer and his rescuers.

Speaking of the rescue mission, Donald Trump said, “This is a rescue that's VERY historic. It will go down in the history books! I ordered the US armed forces to do whatever it was necessary to bring our brave warriors back home.”

“But in the US military, we leave no American behind!” he said.

F-15 fighter jet crew rescue mission On Sunday, April 5, President Donald Trump announced that the second airman was "safe and sound" following a search and rescue operation. The first airman was rescued soon after the fighter jet was shot down.

Trump posted on his Truth Social: “WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!”