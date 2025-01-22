{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lynn Ban, known for her vibrant personality and unwavering strength, has tragically passed away shortly after undergoing brain surgery. The news was shared by her son, Sebastian, through a touching post on Instagram, where he paid tribute to his mother’s life and legacy.

In the post, Sebastian expressed his deep grief and love for his mother, writing, "My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her."

He described Lynn Ban as more than just a mother, calling her his “best friend" and “the strongest woman" he has ever known. “She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end," he shared.

Sebastian's tribute also highlighted the profound impact Lynn had on those around her. "She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be," he wrote.