Major blizzard sweeps Northeast US: Great Lakes, Ohio Valley brace for more snow — Check update on travel ban, schools

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted more snowfall on Tuesday over parts of the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Lower Great Lakes, and Central Appalachians. A major winter storm swept across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, causing travel disruption and power outages.

The weather office in its latest bulletin said, “Low pressure moving out of the Northern High Plains will move eastward to the Northeast/Eastern Canada by Wednesday evening. The system will produce snow over parts of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Tuesday, expanding into the Ohio Valley, Lower Great Lakes, and Central Appalachians by Tuesday evening.”

Snow prediction map

Latest snow prediction map

Blizzard conditions that started on Sunday night and continued through Monday severely impacted day-to-day activities as the NWS urged citizens to stay at home and off the roads.

DoorDash suspends operations Due to adverse weather conditions, the food-delivery app DoorDash extended its blizzard-related shutdown in New York City until Monday afternoon. Almost half an hour before the city authorities announced a travel ban on Sunday, DoorDash announced it would shut down at 8:30 pm. DoorDash resumed services at around 4:30 pm on 23 February, the New York Post reported.

However, other similar apps, such as Uber Eats and Instacart, continued to operate on Sunday night and were still in operation on Monday.

New York schools reopen After Monday’s closure, New York City schools will resume classes on Tuesday following the historic winter storm. Announcing the reopening of schools, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday said that up to two feet of snow blanketed the boroughs as Winter Storm Hernando blew through the city, but the fluffy white stuff won’t be enough for students to have a second day off, the New York Post reported.

During a weather update presser in Brooklyn, Mamdani said, “I do have some tough news to share: School will be in-person tomorrow," adding, he joked, “You can pelt me with snowballs when you see me."

“I’m pleased to announce that based on clear guidance and clear assessment of conditions, all schools will be fully open and operational tomorrow,” New York Post quoted Chancellor Kamar Samuels.

According to the report, the snowstorm dumped more than 19 inches of snow on Central Park and more than two feet on parts of Staten Island. City’s subways and buses were also impacted, and got back running by midday Monday.

Worcester schools closed on Tuesday Worcester schools will remain closed on Tuesday, 24 February, the authorities announced during the mid-afternoon news conference on Monday.

"The streets are passable, but we're asking people not to go out if they don't have to," Telegram and Gazette quoted Mayor Joseph M Petty as saying.

Massachusetts schools closed on Tuesday Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey on Monday signed an executive order banning non-essential travel on the roads in Bristol, Plymouth and Barnstable counties. Meanwhile, classes will remain suspended on Tuesday, Masslive reported.