The National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center has issued alerts for a major winter storm expected to impact large portions of the US this weekend, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain, and severe weather from Saturday (January 4) through Monday (January 6).

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions According to the NWS, “Heavy snowfall is expected across areas from central Kansas to Ohio, especially along and north of Interstate 70, with a 60-90% chance of at least 8 inches of snow on Sunday." The storm could deliver the heaviest snowfall in over a decade for some regions, with blizzard conditions developing over the Central Plains by Sunday morning. Winds exceeding 35 mph combined with heavy snow are likely to create whiteout conditions, making roads impassable and travel hazardous, the NWS forecast noted.

Freezing rain and ice accumulation The storm will bring significant freezing rain from eastern Kansas and the Ozarks to the Ohio Valley. The NWS warns of "tree damage and power outages likely in areas with over a quarter-inch of ice accumulation." Additional icing is anticipated overnight Sunday into Monday in the Central Appalachians.

Severe thunderstorms in the South The Lower Mississippi Valley faces an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) of severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with the NWS stating that “frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes" are possible as the storm’s cold front advances.

Great lakes and Northeast impacts The system will also generate heavy lake-effect snow downwind of Lake Ontario through Sunday morning, while moderate snow is expected near the Upper Great Lakes and Lake Erie. By Sunday night into Monday, snow will extend into the northern Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast.

Western US weather Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest and Northern California will experience coastal rain and higher-elevation snow through Monday due to weak onshore flow and a series of weakening fronts.