‘Blood money’: Trump aide Peter Navarro ramps up attack against India's Russian oil purchase in expletive-laden X post

US President Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro continued his attack on India over Russian oil purchase. On Monday, in an expletive-laden post, the Trump aide termed India's oil purchase as ‘blood’ money, alleging that New Delhi did not buy as much energy from Moscow before the Ukraine war started.

“More b*lls**t from X. Fact: India didn't buy Russian oil in large quantities before Russia invaded Ukraine. It's blood money and people are dying. Stick that up your keister Mother Jones and shame on you,” he said in the expletive-laden post on X.

Peter Navarro was re-sharing one of his earlier posts on X, alleging that the platform's ‘community notes’ are run by “Indian special interests”. X debunked the claim in a community note.

The community notes from X had earlier also debunked one of his other claims against India.

Last week, Navarro, White House's Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing, had said in a post that “India highest tariffs costs US jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. U.S. taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins.”

X had added a community note on the post, debunking it as misleading. In turn, Peter Navarro slammed X owner Elon Musk, saying the X billionaire owner is “letting propaganda into people's posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs.”

Peter Navarro rants against X community notes and India Over the past few days, Peter Navarro has posted a series of rant posts against India's purchase of Russian oil, only to get his content flagged by X community notes, which aims to debunk misinformation.

“Community Notes on X is a crowd-sourced program where X users can add context, fact-checks to potentially misleading posts. Contributors write notes, which are then rated by other contributors with diverse viewpoints,” X said in a statement.

The community note included links to news reports on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments, made during his joint press conference with Trump in Alaska last month, that trade between Washington and Moscow grew since the Republican leader’s second term in the White House.

In a rant, Navarro said, “Should X put up posts like one below where foreign interests masquerade as objective observers and interfere with domestic U.S. economics and politics?

“On earlier post, you can see Indian special interests trying to interfere with domestic dialogue with lies about India buying Russian oil. Should X present this crap as comments from "diverse viewpoints”?

One of the community notes on Navarro’s post said that his remark that “Brahmins are profiteering” is not only baseless but also a hypocritical attempt to meddle in India’s internal affairs and spread divisive narratives.