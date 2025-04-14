Blue Origin launch LIVE updates: ‘I will never be the same’ - Aisha Bowe describes her life-changing moment in space

Blue Origin launch LIVE updates: Katy Perry and five other celebrities have successfully launched into space today aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket and capsule.
The all-female crew included Gayle King, co-host of "CBS Mornings"; Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée and former journalist; Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist; Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics research scientist; and Kerianne Flynn, a movie producer.
The launch, which took place at 9:30 a.m. ET from Blue Origin’s facility in Van Horn, Texas, marked a historic moment.
Aisha Bowe said:
"I will never be the same."
"You could just feel the energy in the capsule," she said. "And when we got up there and we got out of our seats, we all just looked at each other. There was this moment — and I can't wait for people to see it on the video — but there was a very special moment between all of us. And it's just beautiful."
“And you look down at the planet, you think that’s where we came from,” Gayle King said. “And to me, it’s such a reminder about how we need to do better.”
“I stepped out of my comfort zone in a way that I never thought was possible for me,” she said. “And now that I’ve done it, I really do feel like I can take on anything.”
Lauren Sánchez described her space trip as an unexpected experience, noting that Earth appeared serene yet "also so alive."
"I feel I don’t even know how much it’s going to change me," she said, sharing that she felt a deep sense of joy and gratitude during the flight.
All six astronauts have successfully exited the capsule after landing.
Jeff Bezos opened the hatch of the capsule.
Lauren Sánchez was the first to exit, sharing a heartfelt embrace with her fiancé.
Katy Perry followed, kissing the ground upon her exit.
Amanda Nguyen and Aisha Bowe exited next, both in high spirits.
Gayle King exited after them, kneeling and kissing the ground in excitement.
The last to exit was Kerianne Flynn, who threw her arms up in celebration and cheered.
Key highlights from Blue Origin’s NS-31 crewed mission:
The Crew Capsule reached an apogee of 346,802 feet above ground level (AGL) / 350,449 feet mean sea level (MSL) (106 km AGL / 107 km MSL).
The booster attained an apogee of 346,481 feet AGL / 350,128 feet MSL (106 km AGL / 107 km MSL).
Jeff Bezos is present at the landing site to meet the crew after the historic flight.
Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, and the rest of the all-female crew were greeted by Bezos.
Friends and families of other crew members also arrived to welcome the astronauts after their successful mission.
The historic spaceflight marked a major achievement for Blue Origin with its all-female crew.
Blue Origin wrote on X: Crew Capsule apogee confirmed. Our NS-31 crew is now experiencing life-changing views of Earth from above the Kármán Line.
Recovery teams are en route to the capsule’s landing site to secure the spacecraft and ensure the crew’s well-being.
Historic flight concludes as all-women crew successfully returns to earth, deploying parachutes.
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos shared a heartfelt message of support: He said, “I'm so excited for you. I want to go with you. I can't wait to hear what you have to say when you're back. I love all of you. Godspeed!”
The NS-31 rocket has launched with an all-women crew onboard.
This historic flight marks a significant milestone for space exploration.
The crew will experience a 10-minute journey beyond the Kármán line, the boundary of space.
Blue Origin's NS-31 mission, featuring an all-female crew, will give passengers the opportunity to unbuckle and float in zero gravity during the 10-minute flight. The mission will take the crew beyond the Kármán line, the globally recognized boundary of space.
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, NS-31, will propel its crew members toward space at speeds exceeding three times the speed of sound.
The six crew members of the New Shepard 31 mission are now securely strapped into the NS-31 capsule, just 30 minutes away from their historic launch into space.