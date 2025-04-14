Blue Origin launch LIVE updates: ‘I will never be the same’ - Aisha Bowe describes her life-changing moment in space

Blue Origin launch LIVE updates: Katy Perry and five other celebrities have successfully launched into space today aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket and capsule.

The all-female crew included Gayle King, co-host of "CBS Mornings"; Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée and former journalist; Aisha Bowe, a former NASA rocket scientist; Amanda Nguyen, a bioastronautics research scientist; and Kerianne Flynn, a movie producer.

The launch, which took place at 9:30 a.m. ET from Blue Origin’s facility in Van Horn, Texas, marked a historic moment.