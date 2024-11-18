Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket to make space-based cellular service a reality, transforming mobile connectivity

  • Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, designed for large payloads, will support AST SpaceMobile's mission to deploy satellites that enable space-based cellular broadband.

Updated18 Nov 2024, 02:01 AM IST
AST SpaceMobile is focused on developing a satellite network that will provide cellular broadband coverage globally. The network is designed to work directly with everyday smartphones, enabling seamless connectivity between terrestrial cell towers and satellite signals. (Image credit: @blueorigin/X)
AST SpaceMobile is focused on developing a satellite network that will provide cellular broadband coverage globally. The network is designed to work directly with everyday smartphones, enabling seamless connectivity between terrestrial cell towers and satellite signals. (Image credit: @blueorigin/X)

Blue Origin has entered into a multi-launch agreement to deploy multiple next-generation Block 2 BlueBird satellites for AST SpaceMobile, a company building the world’s first space-based cellular broadband network. The satellites will be launched into low Earth orbit (LEO) aboard New Glenn, Blue Origin’s powerful orbital launch vehicle. All launches are scheduled to occur multi-year from Blue Origin's Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

AST SpaceMobile’s vision for satellite-enabled cellular service

AST SpaceMobile is focused on developing a satellite network that will provide cellular broadband coverage globally. The network is designed to work directly with everyday smartphones, enabling seamless connectivity between terrestrial cell towers and satellite signals. This will offer reliable, high-speed mobile service even in remote and underserved areas.

“New Glenn’s performance and unprecedented capacity within its seven-meter fairing enables us to deploy more of our Block 2 BlueBird satellites in orbit, helping provide continuous cellular broadband service coverage across some of the most in-demand cellular markets globally,” said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, AST SpaceMobile.

New Glenn’s Capabilities for Ambitious Missions

New Glenn, Blue Origin’s heavy-lift orbital rocket, is designed to carry large payloads into orbit with unmatched capacity. Standing at over 320 feet (98 meters) tall, New Glenn’s seven-meter fairing allows for twice the payload volume compared to most commercial launch systems.

The vehicle’s reusable first stage is built for at least 25 missions, powered by seven BE-4 engines, which are the most powerful liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled, oxygen-rich staged combustion engines in operation. The rocket's second stage, powered by two BE-3U engines, generates 160,000 pounds of thrust in vacuum.

Blue Origin’s commitment to innovation and global connectivity

Dave Limp, CEO of Blue Origin, emphasized the importance of the partnership with AST SpaceMobile. “It’s an honor to support AST SpaceMobile’s deployment of their next-generation BlueBird satellites,” he said. “These satellites will enhance global connectivity, impacting lives in ways that will improve communication across the planet.”

Blue Origin's New Glenn is slated to conduct its first launch later this year, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey to revolutionize space transportation and satellite deployment.

About Blue Origin and AST SpaceMobile

Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, has established itself as a key player in the space industry, with a focus on reusability, sustainability, and expanding access to space. The company’s New Glenn rocket is designed for both commercial and government missions, and its reusable engines are pivotal to reducing launch costs and increasing launch frequency.

AST SpaceMobile, based in Midland, Texas, is pioneering a satellite network that promises to deliver seamless, global broadband service directly to smartphones. The company’s BlueBird satellites are designed to provide mobile network connectivity, ensuring that users can stay connected no matter where they are on Earth.

Key Takeaways
  • The partnership between Blue Origin and AST SpaceMobile aims to create the world’s first space-based cellular broadband network.
  • New Glenn’s capabilities allow for increased satellite deployments, enhancing global connectivity.
  • The initiative targets to provide reliable mobile service even in remote and underserved areas.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 02:01 AM IST
