Blue Origin set to make history: How to watch Live coverage of Katy Perry and crew’s space launch on April 14

Blue Origin's New Shepard's 11th human flight, NS-31, is set to launch on April 14 from Jeff Bezos' space company's Launch Site One in West Texas. The mission marks Blue Origin’s first all-female crew, featuring six remarkable individuals: Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez.
Date and Time: April 14 at 8:30 a.m. CDT / 13:30 UTC; 7.00 pm IST on April 15.
Location: Launch Site One, Texas
Duration: Approximately 10–11 minutes
Separation of the booster from the crew capsule at 2 minutes and 40 seconds after liftoff.
Capsule reaches above 62 miles (100 km) to cross the Kármán line.
Parachute-assisted capsule landing in the Texas desert.
The NS-31 mission offers a unique experience for its crew:
The capsule will ascend beyond the Kármán line at speeds exceeding Mach 3.
Crew members will enjoy weightlessness and breathtaking views of Earth through large windows.
The booster will execute a controlled, engine-aided touchdown, while the capsule descends gently with parachutes.
Livestream: Available on Blue Origin’s website, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).
Coverage Start Time: April 14, at 7:00 a.m. CDT/5.30 pm IST on April 15.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.