Blue Origin set to make history: How to watch Live coverage of Katy Perry and crew’s space launch on April 14

Blue Origin's New Shepard's 11th human flight, NS-31, is set to launch on April 14 from Jeff Bezos' space company's Launch Site One in West Texas. The mission marks Blue Origin’s first all-female crew, featuring six remarkable individuals: Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez.

Launch details Date and Time: April 14 at 8:30 a.m. CDT / 13:30 UTC; 7.00 pm IST on April 15.

Location: Launch Site One, Texas

Duration: Approximately 10–11 minutes

Key milestones Separation of the booster from the crew capsule at 2 minutes and 40 seconds after liftoff.

Capsule reaches above 62 miles (100 km) to cross the Kármán line.

Parachute-assisted capsule landing in the Texas desert.

Crew Members Aisha Bowe A former NASA rocket scientist and entrepreneur.

Advocates for STEM education through her company, STEMBoard, and the edtech platform LINGO.

Represents Bahamian heritage, aiming to inspire youth worldwide. Amanda Nguyễn Bioastronautics research scientist with experience at NASA and MIT.

Noted for civil rights advocacy and Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

Symbolises reconciliation between the U.S. and Vietnam as the first Southeast Asian woman astronaut. Gayle King Journalist and CBS Mornings co-host.

Known for her empathetic interviewing style and storytelling.

Excited to join this historic mission as a personal challenge and exploration. Katy Perry Pop star and philanthropist, known for her global humanitarian efforts.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and founder of the Firework Foundation.

Hopes to inspire her daughter and others to "reach for the stars." Kerianne Flynn Filmmaker and nonprofit advocate with a passion for storytelling.

Explores themes of women’s empowerment and fair pay in her work.

Aspires to inspire her son and future dreamers with her space journey. Lauren Sánchez Emmy-winning journalist, pilot, and New York Times bestselling author.

Founder of Black Ops Aviation and Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.

Promotes exploration and aims to inspire the next generation through her work in aviation. Flight profile The NS-31 mission offers a unique experience for its crew:

The capsule will ascend beyond the Kármán line at speeds exceeding Mach 3.

Crew members will enjoy weightlessness and breathtaking views of Earth through large windows.

The booster will execute a controlled, engine-aided touchdown, while the capsule descends gently with parachutes.

Where to watch Livestream: Available on Blue Origin’s website, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).

Coverage Start Time: April 14, at 7:00 a.m. CDT/5.30 pm IST on April 15.

