Blue Origin set to make history: How to watch Live coverage of Katy Perry and crew’s space launch on April 14

  • Blue Origin's New Shepard Mission NS-31, launching April 14, will carry an all-female crew, including Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez. The 10-minute flight will see the crew reach space, experience weightlessness, and return via parachutes.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published13 Apr 2025, 03:41 AM IST
US singer Katy Perry is going to space. Blue Origin’s all-women liftoff on April 14. (File Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)
US singer Katy Perry is going to space. Blue Origin’s all-women liftoff on April 14. (File Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Blue Origin's New Shepard's 11th human flight, NS-31, is set to launch on April 14 from Jeff Bezos' space company's Launch Site One in West Texas. The mission marks Blue Origin’s first all-female crew, featuring six remarkable individuals: Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez.

Launch details

Date and Time: April 14 at 8:30 a.m. CDT / 13:30 UTC; 7.00 pm IST on April 15.

Location: Launch Site One, Texas

Duration: Approximately 10–11 minutes

Key milestones

Separation of the booster from the crew capsule at 2 minutes and 40 seconds after liftoff.

Capsule reaches above 62 miles (100 km) to cross the Kármán line.

Parachute-assisted capsule landing in the Texas desert.

Crew Members 

Aisha Bowe

  • A former NASA rocket scientist and entrepreneur.
  • Advocates for STEM education through her company, STEMBoard, and the edtech platform LINGO.
  • Represents Bahamian heritage, aiming to inspire youth worldwide.

Amanda Nguyễn

  • Bioastronautics research scientist with experience at NASA and MIT.
  • Noted for civil rights advocacy and Nobel Peace Prize nomination.
  • Symbolises reconciliation between the U.S. and Vietnam as the first Southeast Asian woman astronaut.

Gayle King

  • Journalist and CBS Mornings co-host.
  • Known for her empathetic interviewing style and storytelling.
  • Excited to join this historic mission as a personal challenge and exploration.

Katy Perry

  • Pop star and philanthropist, known for her global humanitarian efforts.
  • UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and founder of the Firework Foundation.
  • Hopes to inspire her daughter and others to "reach for the stars."

Kerianne Flynn

  • Filmmaker and nonprofit advocate with a passion for storytelling.
  • Explores themes of women’s empowerment and fair pay in her work.
  • Aspires to inspire her son and future dreamers with her space journey.

Lauren Sánchez

  • Emmy-winning journalist, pilot, and New York Times bestselling author.
  • Founder of Black Ops Aviation and Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.
  • Promotes exploration and aims to inspire the next generation through her work in aviation.

Flight profile

The NS-31 mission offers a unique experience for its crew:

The capsule will ascend beyond the Kármán line at speeds exceeding Mach 3.

Crew members will enjoy weightlessness and breathtaking views of Earth through large windows.

The booster will execute a controlled, engine-aided touchdown, while the capsule descends gently with parachutes.

Where to watch

Livestream: Available on Blue Origin’s website, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).

Coverage Start Time: April 14, at 7:00 a.m. CDT/5.30 pm IST on April 15.

