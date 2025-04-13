Blue Origin set to make history: How to watch Live coverage of Katy Perry and crew’s space launch on April 14

Blue Origin's New Shepard's 11th human flight, NS-31, is set to launch on April 14 from Jeff Bezos' space company's Launch Site One in West Texas. The mission marks Blue Origin’s first all-female crew, featuring six remarkable individuals: Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez.
Launch details
Date and Time: April 14 at 8:30 a.m. CDT / 13:30 UTC; 7.00 pm IST on April 15.
Location: Launch Site One, Texas
Duration: Approximately 10–11 minutes
Key milestones
Separation of the booster from the crew capsule at 2 minutes and 40 seconds after liftoff.
Capsule reaches above 62 miles (100 km) to cross the Kármán line.
Parachute-assisted capsule landing in the Texas desert.
Crew Members
Aisha Bowe
- A former NASA rocket scientist and entrepreneur.
- Advocates for STEM education through her company, STEMBoard, and the edtech platform LINGO.
- Represents Bahamian heritage, aiming to inspire youth worldwide.
Amanda Nguyễn
- Bioastronautics research scientist with experience at NASA and MIT.
- Noted for civil rights advocacy and Nobel Peace Prize nomination.
- Symbolises reconciliation between the U.S. and Vietnam as the first Southeast Asian woman astronaut.
Gayle King
- Journalist and CBS Mornings co-host.
- Known for her empathetic interviewing style and storytelling.
- Excited to join this historic mission as a personal challenge and exploration.
Katy Perry
- Pop star and philanthropist, known for her global humanitarian efforts.
- UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and founder of the Firework Foundation.
- Hopes to inspire her daughter and others to "reach for the stars."
Kerianne Flynn
- Filmmaker and nonprofit advocate with a passion for storytelling.
- Explores themes of women’s empowerment and fair pay in her work.
- Aspires to inspire her son and future dreamers with her space journey.
Lauren Sánchez
- Emmy-winning journalist, pilot, and New York Times bestselling author.
- Founder of Black Ops Aviation and Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.
- Promotes exploration and aims to inspire the next generation through her work in aviation.
Flight profile
The NS-31 mission offers a unique experience for its crew:
The capsule will ascend beyond the Kármán line at speeds exceeding Mach 3.
Crew members will enjoy weightlessness and breathtaking views of Earth through large windows.
The booster will execute a controlled, engine-aided touchdown, while the capsule descends gently with parachutes.
Where to watch
Livestream: Available on Blue Origin’s website, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).
Coverage Start Time: April 14, at 7:00 a.m. CDT/5.30 pm IST on April 15.