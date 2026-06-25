‘Blue States will ONLY GET WORSE’: Trump warns after Mamdani allies win NYC primaries

US President Donald Trump reacted sharply to a series of Democratic primary upsets in New York City on Wednesday, using social media to attack New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the candidates he endorsed after three of them won congressional nominations in races that ousted two incumbents.

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The results marked a significant political victory for Mamdani, whose progressive coalition helped propel three allies to Democratic primary victories and reinforced his growing influence within New York's Democratic Party ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump calls winners ‘Communists’ Trump, who has frequently described Mamdani as a communist, responded with a series of posts on Truth Social.

“Many Communists running in badly failing Blue States. The votes seem to have them doing quite well against each other,” Trump wrote. “The bad news is that history has conclusively shown that the downtrodden States that they will soon be running will ONLY GET WORSE. MAGA!”

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In another post, he declared: “America the Beautiful will NEVER be a Communist Country!!!”

Trump also sarcastically congratulated Mamdani for the primary victories.

“Mayor Mamdani pulled through 3 solid Communists, and has received loud and universal applause from the Fake News Media. Congratulations Mr. Mayor!” he wrote.

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The President contrasted the New York results with his own political endorsements, claiming: “I went 16-0 last night, helping to elect wonderful American Patriots, and the Media doesn’t say a word.”

Lander defeats Goldman One of the biggest surprises came in New York’s 10th Congressional District, where former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander defeated incumbent Representative Dan Goldman.

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The contest largely centered on the war in Gaza and progressive politics. Lander campaigned to Goldman's left and called for an end to US military aid to Israel, while Goldman received backing from pro-Israel groups.

Trump celebrated Goldman's defeat, writing: “Weak and pathetic Congressman Dan Goldman just lost, BIG! I guess people didn’t like him illegally targeting President TRUMP. In any event, this jerk is finally GONE!”

Goldman had served as lead counsel during Trump's first impeachment proceedings in 2019.

Avila Chevalier unseats Espaillat In New York’s 13th Congressional District, community organizer Darializa Avila Chevalier defeated incumbent Representative Adriano Espaillat.

A member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Avila Chevalier had never previously held elected office. Her campaign positioned her as an outsider challenging the Democratic establishment.

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She attracted national attention for her activism, including helping organize pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University.

Following her victory, Avila Chevalier declared: “Today we make it clear — the politics of the past ends today. No longer will we accept a politics that throws scraps at us and acts as if we should be grateful for them.”

Valdez wins open seat race In New York’s 7th Congressional District, state Assembly member Claire Valdez defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the race to succeed retiring Representative Nydia Velázquez.

Valdez, another candidate backed by Mamdani and aligned with democratic socialist politics, campaigned on strengthening unions, expanding workers’ rights, protecting immigrants and advancing a Green New Deal-style agenda.

Because both the 7th and 13th districts are heavily Democratic, Valdez and Avila Chevalier are widely expected to win in November and enter Congress next year.

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Mamdani’s influence grows The victories were viewed as a major test of Mamdani's political strength less than a year after taking office as mayor.

Celebrating the results, Mamdani said the victories reflected the emergence of a broader political movement.

“A year ago, it was not the end of a political movement. It was the beginning,” he told supporters.

At another victory event, he added: “We are showing there is a new path for politics in our city and in our country.”

The primary outcomes underscore an ongoing struggle within the Democratic Party between establishment leaders and a growing progressive wing that is increasingly influential on issues such as housing affordability, immigration and the Israel-Gaza conflict.