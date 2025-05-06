Boat capsizes off California coast near San Diego: 3 dead, 9 missing

Three people have been confirmed dead and nine are still missing after a boat capsized off the coast of California near Del Mar, north of San Diego, early Monday morning. The boat, believed to be a "panga-style" vessel, overturned around 6:30 a.m. local time, according to the US Coast Guard.

Search and rescue efforts The US Coast Guard was alerted to the distress situation and quickly dispatched a boat and a helicopter to the location. "Four people were rescued and taken to hospital," said Coast Guard spokesman Hunter Schnabel. "Unfortunately, three people were located and found to be deceased."

The search continued throughout the day as teams looked for the remaining nine missing individuals. "Interviews with survivors indicated that there are nine people still missing, two of whom are thought to be children," Schnabel added.

The panga and suspected migrants The overturned vessel is described as a "panga," a type of open fishing boat that has often been used in human smuggling operations. The US Coast Guard confirmed that the people on board are believed to be migrants. "They were not tourists," said Petty Officer Chris Sappey. "They are believed to be migrants." The exact origins of the boat and its destination are unclear, but officials suspect that some of the individuals may be of Indian nationality.

The panga, which was over 20 feet long, was seen on the beach with noticeable damage to its engine. Inside, authorities found running shoes, life vests, a waterproof cell phone bag, and water bottles. "It was a very challenging situation," said Sappey. "The boat was in rough shape."

Smuggling and risk of panga travel Small boats like the panga, often used for fishing, have also become an alternative route for migrants attempting to cross the US-Mexico border. Smugglers use these boats to evade heavily guarded land borders. The Coast Guard's Schnabel added, "Pangas have been used for smuggling, and this situation reflects the dangers of such crossings."

Despite slow winds and relatively calm waves in the area, the boat’s wreck highlighted the significant risks faced by those attempting to migrate via sea. The water temperature was recorded at 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius).