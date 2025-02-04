‘Bodyguard’ Kanye West gazed at nude Bianca Censori as ‘his award-worthy success’: Expert

As Kanye West walked next to his near-naked wife Bianca Censori on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards like a "bodyguard", a body language expert claimed that he gazed at her like she was his “professional achievement”.

Leaving little to the imagination, Bianca, a 30-year-old model, shrugged off her black fluffy coat to reveal a daringly transparent mesh slip dress, reportedly on the 47-year-old rapper's “you're making a scene now” command.

Describing the scene as “shocking”, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that Kanye West seemed to have viewed a near-naked Bianca as his professional achievement. “Standing watching and muttering to her as she unveils as though this is his award-worthy success”.

Advertisement

Noting Kanye's poses, Judi said, “Kanye adopted a variety of poses here, some like a bodyguard, with his legs splayed and his hands folded in front of his torso.”

“One that defined them as a couple, with his arm around her back and one where he retreated altogether to allow her the solo moment she might have craved, and there was one where he just gazed down at her as though she were a doll he'd brought along,” the body language professional told The Mirror.

Advertisement

According to Nicola Hickling, the founder and lead analyst at LipReader, Kanye said "You're making a scene now," to praise his second wife before things took a turn on the red carpet.

Kanye continues to encourage Bianca who just nodded her head in agreement: “Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense.”

According to Hickling, Kanye then said, “Drop it behind you and then turn; I got you.”

However, Judi James said, the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, “seemed very happy” when they later left an afterparty in Koreatown, Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Bianca Censori broke the law According to The Mirror, Bianca Censori's choice of red carpet attire could land her in trouble with the law.

Indecent exposure is described as “when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it,” the California Penal Code 314(1) states. It also says that the act must also be “wilful and lewd” to be classified as a crime.

To be found guilty, an individual must “intentionally expose your genitals or naked body; expose yourself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to yourself; and intend to sexually gratify yourself or offend someone else when you do it”.