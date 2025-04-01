Boeing or NASA? Astronauts reveal who’s responsible for their delayed return from space

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore shared insights into their prolonged stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after returning to Earth. Originally planned as an eight-day mission, their expedition lasted 286 days due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

The astronauts were forced to remain on the ISS after the Starliner’s thruster malfunctioned during its approach. NASA and Boeing deemed it unsafe for the crew to return using the spacecraft, leading to an extended stay that attracted national attention.

Advertisement

Addressing responsibility for delays When questioned about accountability, Wilmore acknowledged that both Boeing and NASA share responsibility.

"Is Boeing to blame? Sure. Is NASA to blame? Sure. Everybody has a piece in this. There were shortcomings in tests and preparations we did not foresee," he told Fox News.

He also admitted personal responsibility, stating, "There are many questions that as the commander of CFT (Crew Flight Test), I didn't ask, so I'm culpable. I'll admit that to the nation."

Rather than dwelling on past mistakes, Wilmore emphasised learning from the experience: "Could you point fingers? I don’t want to point fingers. I hope nobody wants to point fingers. We don’t want to look back. We want to look forward and say – let’s rectify what we have learned."

Advertisement

'Stranded' in space? Addressing speculation that they were abandoned or stuck in space, Wilmore clarified their situation.

Read More

"Okay, in certain respects, we were stuck. In certain respects, maybe we were stranded," he admitted. "But in the grand scheme of things, we weren’t stuck because we were prepared and trained."

SpaceX’s role in bringing them back The astronauts expressed gratitude for Musk and President Donald Trump’s involvement. "Our situation allowed a lot of people, including the President and Elon, to look at what's going on on the International Space Station, take it very seriously, and understand that our involvement as a country, as a space-faring nation, is really important throughout the world," Williams said.

Political reactions to the delayed return The astronauts’ prolonged stay became a political talking point, with Trump accusing then President Joe Biden of abandoning them in space. On March 7, Trump claimed he had authorised Musk to oversee their safe return. Advertisement

Following an extensive investigation by NASA and Boeing, Elon Musk's SpaceX Dragon capsule facilitated their departure from the ISS, successfully bringing them back to Earth after their extended mission.