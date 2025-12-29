Bomb cyclone slams Upper Midwest, leaves 350,000 without power across US

A 'bomb cyclone' has resulted in hundreds of thousands across the US' Upper Midwest being without power on Monday (local time). As per an Associated Press report, 350,000 customers suffered from power outages on Monday morning, with a third of them in Michigan. The bomb cyclone has brought along with it strong winds and heavy snow, affecting the Great Lakes as well as Upper Midwest regions, as per a report by USA Today.

The publication's Power Outage Tracker reveals that more than 100,000 customers in Michigan have been left without electricity amid the 'winter hurricane' in the region.

As per flight-tracking website FlightAware, there were more than 1,600 flight delayes and more than 450 cancellations across airports in the United States on Monday.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has revealed that snow moved from the west to the east between 12-4 am on Monday. Winds from the west will blow with the speech of 45 to 55 mph on Monday afternoon. It has warned travellers to expect hazardous travel conditions and power outages.

"Such strong winds can also lead to power outages, downed tree limbs and airborne holiday decorations," the publication quoted Bil Deger, Senior Meteorologist at AccuWeather, as saying.

Areas affected by power cuts The highest number of customers affected by power cuts is in Clare County, which was hit by an ice storm on Friday and Saturday. Here, 15,004 customers are without power, which is more tha 56% of the total customers here.

A blizzard warning is in effect in the Upper Peninsula, where Marquette County is witnessing 12,054 power cuts.

Other places that are seeing significant power outages are Gladwin County (3,006 outages), Osceola County (4,579 outages), Isabella County (5,826 outages), Mecosta County (7,040 outages), and Oakland County (5,053 outages).

Among the power suppliers, Consumers Energy is seeing the highest number of customers affected by power cuts -- 51,442; while DTE Energy is seeing 13,308 power outages and Great Lakes Energy seeing 12,569 outages.

What is a 'bomb cyclone'? 'Bomb cyclone' refers to the condition when a storm strengthens rapidly,

When a weather system which has cold and dry air comes in contact with a mass of moist and warm air, it gives rise to a bomb cyclone owing to the intensification, as per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The storm is currently moving eastwards, and will intensify after a clash betweeen the frigid air coming from Canada and the warm air that has been lingering across the southern part of the country.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a post on X that he has authorised the National Guard to support "to support emergency winter storm operations as we work to alleviate dangerous conditions on the roads."