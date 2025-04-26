Bomb threat at Florida airport: ‘Allegiant Airways Flight 2006’ passengers vacate plane amid security alert

A bomb threat at Florida airport prompted authorities to undertake immediate security measures and evacuate Allegiant Airways Flight 2006 around 4:30 pm local time. St Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport in Florida was temporary closed as per nasstatus.faa.gov website.

Federal Aviation Administration issues statement Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a statement today, informing about the airport closure which has caused delay of several flights arriving and departing from the airport. In a post on X, FAA stated, “Passengers on board Allegiant Airways Flight 2006 safely deplaned on the taxiway at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport in Florida around 4:30 pm local time, because of a security threat. The airport is closed while police investigate. You can check the status of the airport and flights at https://nasstatus.faa.gov.”

Following the bomb threat, numerous law enforcement officers and bomb dogs rushed to the airport and multiple flights were evacuated as the threat specifically mentioned Allegiant planes. As per AP report, officials confirmed that no explosives were found in the preliminary investigation. Departures at the airport were halted and passengers were transported back to the terminal.

The security at Florida airport was tightened after a flight attendant on Allegiant Airways Flight 2006 found the note about a bomb threat on a bathroom door, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office officials informed. This particular flight was going to Ohio's Cincinnati from the St Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport.

As per the Federal Aviation Authority data, there is a 30% to 60% chance of an extension on the ground stop amid ongoing investigation. While deputies are investigating the bomb threat, no injuries were reported, officials said. The police informed that they had searched about 98% of the planes by Friday night, WFLA reported.

"As it was on the runway, getting ready to head back to Cincinnati, one of the flight attendants opened the rear lavatory door, and written on that lavatory door was a bomb threat, a threat to place an explosive device," Local 12 quoted Sheriff Bob Gualtieri as saying.

He added, "You’ve got to feel for these people who just came to the airport to get on a flight to go about their business, to go see family, friends, to take care of business. To say it’s a disruption and to say it’s a mess is an understatement."