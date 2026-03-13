Bomb threat at University of Virginia’s Shanon Library; building evacuated as police begins probe

A bomb threat was reported at the University of Virginia’s (UVA) Shannon Library on Friday morning, leading to the evacuation of the building, according to WRIC ABC8 News.

At 10:49 am on March 13, the UVA Department of Safety and Security issued an emergency alert concerning the library, located at 160 McCormick Road.

By 11:16 am, University Police confirmed they were on-site, investigating the threat and evacuating both Shannon Library and Clemons Library. Authorities have advised the public to stay clear of the area.

The University of Virginia has six primary libraries. Shannon Library specialises in social sciences and humanities, and also holds government documents, the Tibetan collection, and reference resources, according to the university’s website. Clemons Library, on the other hand, contains the Robertson Media Center as well as the Georges Student Center.