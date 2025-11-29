Bomb threat halts all departures to Philadelphia International, says US FAA

Bomb threat halted all departures to Philadelphia International on Friday (local time) for some time, according to US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Reuters reported. It later said the ground stop was lifted after security event got resolved.

The FAA’s advisory offered no additional information regarding the bomb threat. The airport has not yet responded to agency's request for comment.

Earlier this month, several other US airports also received bomb threats that were later determined to be unfounded. In early November, operations at Reagan Washington National Airport were briefly paused following a bomb threat targeting a United Airlines aircraft. The FBI said at the time that it had investigated the report and found no hazardous materials.

That same day, a Delta flight departing from LaGuardia International Airport was evacuated before takeoff due to reports of a bomb threat.

CISF introduces revised posting policy for Parliament security Meanwhile, to enhance security arrangements at the Parliament House Complex (PHC) in India, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has implemented a revised posting policy as part of its broader capability-building effort aimed at boosting operational readiness and continuity.

According to senior CISF officials cited by ANI, the updated policy increases the tenure of personnel assigned to Parliament security from “three to four years, with an additional one-year extension may be granted". Officials familiar with the decision, a first for the CISF in the context of protecting any government facility, said that “to maintain both continuity and operational freshness, a fixed proportion of the sanctioned strength will be rotated annually as part of the revised structure".

The revamped system is intended to enhance personnel’s understanding of Parliament-specific procedures and boost the overall effectiveness of security operations at the core of India’s democratic institutions.

The CISF told ANI, “As part of its ongoing capability enhancement, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has introduced a revised posting policy specific to Parliament security duties. Under the new framework, the tenure of personnel has been extended from the existing three years to four years, with a possible extension of one additional year based on suitability.”