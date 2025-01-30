American aerospace startup Boom Supersonic achieved a historic milestone by breaking the sound barrier with its XB-1 demonstrator jet. The monumental test flight was broadcast live from California's Mojave Air & Space Port, marking an extraordinary achievement in civil aviation.

A new era for civil supersonic jets The XB-1's flight stands out as it becomes the first ever US-made civil supersonic jet to shatter the sound barrier. Chief test pilot Tristan "Geppetto" Brandenburg piloted the XB-1 to an altitude of 35,290 feet and accelerated to Mach 1.122, approximately 750 mph, as stated in a press release from Boom.

Understanding "Mach" speed The term "Mach" refers to the speed of an object relative to the speed of sound. Mach 1 denotes travelling at the speed of sound. In this flight, XB-1 travelled at Mach 1.122, or 0.122 times faster than the speed of sound.

Private sector breakthrough in Supersonics Historically, supersonic aircraft have been developed and used by government and military agencies. The XB-1's flight is groundbreaking as it represents the first time a privately funded aircraft has broken the sound barrier over the continental US.

Advancing Supersonic passenger travel Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, highlighted the significance of this achievement.

“XB-1’s supersonic flight demonstrates that the technology for passenger supersonic flight has arrived,” said Scholl.

This flight marks a critical step towards developing Boom's commercial supersonic aircraft, Overture.

Scaling up to Overture Following the success of the XB-1, Boom Supersonic plans to extend the technology for the Overture supersonic airliner. The ultimate goal is to bring supersonic travel to everyone, with Overture airliners designed to carry 64 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7, nearly double the speed of current subsonic airliners.

“A small band of talented and dedicated engineers has accomplished what previously took governments and billions of dollars. Next, we are scaling up the technology on XB-1 for the Overture supersonic airliner. Our ultimate goal is to bring the benefits of supersonic flight to everyone,” Scholl said in his statement.

Future prospects for Supersonic travel Boom Supersonic has completed construction of the Overture Superfactory in Greensboro, North Carolina, which is expected to produce 66 Overture aircraft annually. The company said it has already secured 130 orders and pre-orders from major airlines such as American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines.