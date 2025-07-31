Booze in energy cans: High Noon recalls vodka seltzer packs after dangerous mix-up

High Noon is recalling certain Beach Variety 12-packs after discovering some contain Celsius Astro Vibe energy drink cans filled with vodka seltzer, instead of non-alcoholic energy drinks.

The mix-up happened when a packaging supplier accidentally shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon’s facility, where they were filled with the alcoholic beverage.



Though labeled as Celsius Sparkling Blue Razz (with silver lids instead of standard black lids), these cans contain High Noon’s 4.5% alcohol vodka seltzer, creating serious risks for children, pregnant women, or those avoiding alcohol for health or religious reasons.

The affected products shipped to eight states between July 21-23: Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin . Consumers should check 12-pack lot codes printed on box exteriors:

L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to 23:59

L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to 03:00 Individual Celsius cans with silver lids and bottom codes L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to 3:11 are also unsafe . No illnesses have been reported, but the FDA warns “consumption will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion”.